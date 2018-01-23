Mohammed bin Rashid receives Zanzibari President

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed President Shein and discussed with him a number of issues of mutual interest, especially trade exchange, economic cooperation, as well as building bilateral partnerships and investments, especially in tourism, culture and infrastructure.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present.

President Shein expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the vital role played by Emirates Airline and flydubai in encouraging tourism in his country through regular weekly flights between Dubai and Zanzibar, which had helped revive the tourism sector in his country.

Noting the importance of the tourism sector in his country, he said that he hoped to attract UAE public and private capital to invest in Zanzibari tourism, culture and infrastructure. All the necessary means and logistical facilities would be available for UAE investors, he said.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.