Mohamed bin Zayed receives ADSW organising committee

During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed praised the efforts of the organising committee, sponsors, and supporters for their role in achieving the success of the week's activities, and its objectives and mission in empowering the efforts of the global community to adopt effective and sustainable strategies for energy sustainability.

The organisers expressed their thanks and appreciation for the wise leadership that continues to support the establishment of global events in the UAE. ADSW, which was concluded last week, has become a world-class platform that brings together thought leaders, policy makers, investors, experts, scientists and researchers to discuss the challenges facing the renewable energy sector and sustainable development.

They added that ADSW and its accompanying activities and global summits in energy and water, all of which seek to spread ideas and awareness of renewable energy to accelerate solutions that will support economic growth and preserve the environment to ensure sustainability.