Body of martyr Al Dahmani arrives in Abu Dhabi

  • Tuesday 23, January 2018 in 12:40 PM
  • Archived
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The body of the martyr First Corporal Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Al Dahmani arrived onboard a plane of the UAE Armed Forces at the Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the airport, a special military ceremony was held to receive the body of the martyr in the presence of number of senior armed forces officers.

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces announced, on Monday, the martyrdom of Al Dahmani while carrying out his duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's 'Operation Restoring Hope' in support of legitimacy in Yemen.