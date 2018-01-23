UAE provides support to Rohingya Refugees

Saeed Al Khumairi, head of the UAE delegation, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that "This support - of medical equipment that arrived ,on Monday, in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka - comes on the occasion of the "Year of Zayed 2018" and in the context of the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE to assist the Rohingya refugees,"



The plane, which arrived, on Monday, at Dhaka airport, was received by Abdullah Khamis Al Shamsi, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Bangladesh, along with a number of officials from Malaysia and Bangladesh.



The plane carries medicines, equipment and other medical supplies to support the deteriorating humanitarian situation of the Rohingya refugees in the Cox's Bazar region who have fled to escape the violence in neighbouring Myanmar and to provide them with the necessary health care and treatment.