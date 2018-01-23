UAE Armed Forces bombs vehicle belonging to Houthi militia

A number of the Houthi militia were killed, while their vehicle, carrying weapons and ammunition, was destroyed.
The UAE Armed Forces, which are part of the Arab Coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen led by Saudi Arabia, continue to carry out support operations for the legitimate forces in Yemen as they move towards the Hayes district.
