Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed John X to the country, wishing him a successful visit. The two parties engaged in a friendly conversation about the tolerance of religions and co-existence between all nations and people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, relies on values originating from the Islamic religion, the foundations of its heritage and the legacy of its fathers and grandfathers in co-existence, mutual respect, tolerance and co-operation between everybody.

John X thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for their efforts in spreading peace and security and their support for closeness and communication between all people, which has made the UAE a good example of tolerance and co-existence, and a land of security, peace and bright thought.

Present at the meeting were Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.