Mohamed bin Zayed receives Himma Team, stresses confidence in youth’s abilities

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the team, which presented a glimpse of their role in implementing the department’s initiatives, supporting the internal departments and strategic partners to achieve their goals, and giving the opinions and creative solutions to the higher department’s projects.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed the youth’s vital role in work, creativity, and innovation, and the importance of involving them and getting to know their ideas. He expressed his confidence in their ability to take on responsibilities and harness their energies and talents towards the elevation of the nation.

He also highlighted the importance of offering high-quality services through institutions that meet the needs of customers and exceed their expectations. He wished the team members constant success and good luck, calling on them to continue their efforts in achieving goals and translating their ideas into actions and tangible accomplishments in the real world.

The Himma Team members expressed their happiness about meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and participating in presenting the initiatives, executing them, and following up on them within an advanced work mechanism, which aims to offer the best for the nation’s successful journey.

The Himma youth’s message reflects their work to strengthen the role of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities in planning a promising future for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through their leading, supportive and consultative role. The team conducted six workshops to hear the ideas of the employees, encourage them, and improve the work environment.