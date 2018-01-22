Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Zanzibar

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Shein and hoped that bilateral relations would witness more growth and development in various fields.

They discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two sides in various domains, especially in the economic, investment, trade and development fields.

Sheikh Mohamed and Shein also tackled a number of issues of mutual interest.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended the meeting.