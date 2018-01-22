Abdullah bin Zayed takes part in meeting of Arab Coalition Countries Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen

During the meeting, the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al Jubeir welcomed the audience, saying that the meeting falls in the context of ongoing consultation and co-ordination among those concerned, in our countries, drawing attention the coalition endeavour to restore legitimacy, in Yemen, in order to give a hand to the Yemenis, in all fields.

He stated that a big working plan will be announced, later on, tonight, for humanitarian aid provided by the coalition countries to the brethren in Yemen, following the meeting, and added that it would exceed $1 billion in value.

He stated, "As you know, our countries, the Coalition has provided huge humanitarian assistance during the past years, drawing attention that the Kingdom territories have been targeted by over than 90 Iranian made ballistic missiles, launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis, in addition to as many as another 250 ballistic missiles that targeted Yemeni towns and villages, alike."

Al Jubeir confirmed that the Houthi militia will be held responsible for wreaking havoc in Yemen, and added that they are continuing with their old practices of looting humanitarian aid and hampering delivery to the needy beneficiaries.

"We are working on devising a mechanism with the international community, United Nations, U.N., agencies and relief organisations, in order to guarantee deliverance of aid to the beneficiaries, in addition to working with the U.N. envoy to Yemen, to push the peaceful political process forward in Yemen," he said.

In conclusion, he said that they are committed to a peaceful solution based on the terms of the main three references, namely the Gulf-sponsored initiative, outputs of the Yemeni National Dialogue and the U.N. Resolution No. 2216.

Among those who also attended the meeting were Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sultan Mohammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and Salim Khalifa Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to Yemen.