Human rights: a moral imperative and a critical factor in UAE stability, says Gargash

He was addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council, to introduce the UAE’s report for the third Universal Periodic Review, UPR, process. The reforms made since the last UPR, he said, "place the UAE at the forefront of regional efforts to both protect workers’ rights and combat human trafficking."

Describing the UPR as "an immensely helpful mechanism for assessing how we can continue to consolidate our progress in advancing our human rights laws and practices," he added that "we take pride in the progress we have made since our last review, to promote and protect human rights in the UAE." Dr. Gargash said.

"But the overarching message I want to convey to you today," he went on, "is that the reason the UAE is committed to advancing human rights is not only that it is a moral imperative; we also recognise that it is critical for our stability and our place in the world.

"This is because it is vital to our own domestic security and way of life that the UAE does not allow extremist and hateful ideas to get a foothold in our society. The advance of human rights is a powerful antidote to these pernicious influences."

"The politics of division, based on ethnicity, religion, or even gender, has no place in the UAE," he added, noting that the country "was founded on the idea of tolerance, of collaboration, of openness... a nation that could stay true to its Arab, Muslim identity whilst at the same time embracing the modern world."

This approach, Dr. Gargash said, was "the vision and the legacy of our founding president, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

Adding that the UAE is "In a region that is beset with conflict, sectarianism and extremist ideas that seek to take societies backwards rather than forwards," he went on to say that it is necessary "to work hard every day to protect and promote this legacy."

The process of working to advance human rights in the UAE is not simply a matter of its security and stability, he suggested. That commitment to the advancing of human rights, also meant that "the UAE can also contribute to the stability of the wider region, by sending a message of hope and tolerance and opportunity that transcends our national borders."