Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian Interior Minister

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the visiting Italian minister of interior reviewed avenues of joint security cooperation and methods of exchanging expertise.

They also discussed a variety of issues of mutual interest.

Present at the meeting were Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.