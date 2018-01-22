FNC committee debates draft laws on foreign ministry and diplomatic corps

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Federal National Council's committee on internal, defence and foreign affairs held on Sunday its seventh session of the third ordinary session to deliberate on two federal draft laws regarding the organisation of the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation and the diplomatic and consular corps.
Mohammed Al Ameri, Head of the Committee, said members of the committee would hold a series of meetings with the ministry's officials to hear their feedback on the two bills.
 
An explanatory note says the bills aim to meet requirements of the federal government restructure which merged the Ministry of International Co-operation into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
 
According to the note, the government sees that it is important to issue new laws to enable the ministry to perform its duties and mission effectively so as to live up to the expansion of the state in its foreign relations and to the latest international developments.