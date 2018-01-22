Ajman ruler reviews key MOCCAE projects

His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, received Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and his accompanying team. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid was briefed about the policies and strategies of the Ministry, and the projects that it will undertake in the following period to develop infrastructure, especially the Integrated Waste Management Project in the emirates and the alternative fuel plant for the emirates of Ajman.

Those in attendance also viewed a presentation about the biofuels production plant in Ajman that seeks to produce Refuse Derived Fuel, RDF, from solid waste through the design, establishment, operation and maintenance of an integrated waste management facility, as part of the Integrated Waste Management Project in the country's emirates.

He said that the Integrated Waste Management Project in the emirates includes the first stage, which consists of the design and establishment of an RDF production plant. The implementation of this project should begin in the second quarter of 2018, and is to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. The actual operation of the project is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

Sheikh Humaid praised the Ministry's efforts in implementing vital projects that contribute to raising the environmental standards and preserving the cleanliness of the cities throughout the country, as well as raising awareness about the environment, and stressed the importance of mutual cooperation between all relevant authorities, especially MOCCAE, the Municipality and the Planning Department in Ajman, to carry out vital projects in the emirate.

The meeting was also attended by several Sheikhs and senior officials.