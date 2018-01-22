Mohammed bin Rashid patronises Military College graduation ceremony

The ceremony began upon the arrival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the college headquarters. Following the playing of the UAE national anthem, Sheikh Mohammed inspected the graduates on parade. The graduating cadet officers took an oath before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to be loyal to the UAE and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed on the occasion urged the graduates to adhere to the noble Arab and Islamic values, courage and self confidence.

He later honoured and congratulated top achievers while wishing them more field achievements in the best interest of their country and its people.

In his welcoming remarks, Brigadier Saif Ali Al Yamahi, Commander of the College, thanked Sheikh Mohammed and welcomed the audience, while stressing that 220 graduates have completed their successful education and training and became highly qualified to join the brave UAE Armed Forces.

"We are celebrating the graduation of this new batch of the college, founded by the founder of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he added.

He also expressed loyalty and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his attention and unlimited support for the College with the help of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the tireless follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with a number officers and senior officials.