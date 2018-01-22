MOCCAE forms committee for veterinary products registration

The committee is headed by Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, and includes representatives from MOCCAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, Dubai Municipality, Emirates Racing Authority and Central Veterinary Research Laboratory at Dubai Equine Hospital.

Under the Decree, the committee is tasked with the registration of veterinary companies and manufacturers, licensing of veterinary products, as well as ensuring veterinary manufacturers’ compliance with the best pharmaceutical practices when registering them. In addition, the committee is mandated to carry out any task assigned to it by the Minister of the Climate Change and Environment.

The Decree also stipulates that the committee is to adhere to the Federal Law No. 09 of 2017 regulating the handling, trading, marketing and circulation of veterinary products, which came into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Dr. Al Qassimi said that the Decree is in line with the ministry’s strategic objective to protect and develop livestock, saying, "The Decree is in pursuance of the Federal Law No. 09 of 2017, which emphasises that veterinary products are as important as human medicine, as they lead to a better animal health and welfare."

"The move emphasises the critical role of veterinary medicines and related products considering their direct impact on animal and public health, as well as the environment at large. Aiming to reduce the spread of epidemic and infectious diseases and the consequent increase in biosecurity rates, the regulation helps ensure food safety. Notably, the new law contributes to achieving the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 that prioritizes the protection and development of livestock," he added.

He pointed out that the law regulates the marketing and circulation of veterinary products to prevent malpractices as stipulated by the GCC Veterinary Products Law related to the registration of companies and factories and veterinary products in accordance with best-in-class global practices and scientific criteria.

Under the Federal Law No. 09 of 2017, MOCCAE is mandated to facilitate the licensing and registration of local veterinary companies, factories and warehouses, as well as the registration of foreign companies prior to commencing any veterinary product related activity in the UAE. The ministry is to review technical reports received from international organisations on veterinary products and companies, monitor markets, receive reports from hospitals or veterinary clinics, publish lists of prohibited veterinary products and determine the requirements for registration and license renewal.