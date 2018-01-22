MoFAIC organises "Multaqa" for ambassadors and heads of accredited missions to UAE

The ministry holds "Multaqa" (Arabic for "forum" or "meet-up") periodically to serve as a platform for diplomatic dialogue, enhance communication and promote networking accredited diplomats. It will also provide insight on the latest strategic events, activities and plans the UAE has in store and shed light on various sectors at the heart of the UAE’s foreign agenda, in line with the ministry’s strategy.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, is one of the engaged leaders supporting the 2019 Special Olympics World Games.

In her opening remarks, Al Hashimy highlighted the importance of the Special Olympics, as the chosen topic for the inaugural forum, emphasising the long-lasting social legacy and integration of people of determination. "As many of you know, the UAE will host the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019. This event will be held for the first time in the MENA region and we are very honoured to be hosting this global event that celebrates humanity’s most treasured asset: its unwavering spirit," she said.

"The Special Olympics is a global movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports. Using sports as a catalyst, the Special Olympics fights inactivity, injustice, intolerance and furthermore, demonstrates inclusion, tolerance and acceptance," Al Hashimy added.

"The Olympics is a remarkable opportunity to showcase the UAE’s commitment to greater inclusion and happiness. Like the Expo 2020, these global platforms can serve a higher purpose, and can truly demonstrate our nation’s commitment to advance human progress and human dignity. Our vision is to inspire all people touched by these platforms with a sense of pride in how the UAE is leading the region to an era of greater inclusion, tolerance and happiness," she continued.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, in turn, thanked the attendees, and pointed out that the UAE is always keen to achieve solidarity and inclusiveness among all members of society and to redouble international efforts to improve the quality of life of people with intellectual disabilities, in line with the firm stance of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

For his part, Peter Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of the Special Olympics World Games, shared the committee’s agenda and its initiatives that aim to encourage positive and direct contribution to instill hope into the lives of thousands of people and families by changing the societal perceptions related to the abilities and capacities of the people of determination, who can excel in many aspects of life through sports and promote communication and integration in the community.

The second session of the Multaqa featured an overview of the UAE economy covering commercial cooperation and investment, building a knowledge-based economy by developing skills and research and development.

Mohammed Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the MoFAIC, gave an overview of the UAE's journey to a knowledge-based economy, through the promotion of innovation, research and development in line with the UAE National Agenda 2021.

Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of Foreign Trade and Industry at the Ministry of Economy, said, "In line with the UAE vision 2021, the National Agenda focuses on UAE becoming an economic, touristic and commercial capital, a knowledge-based economy, promoting innovation and research and development."