ERC issues medical supplies to support health sector in Yemen

Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC team in Shabwa, said that the ERC is intensifying its humanitarian work in Shabwa via the implementation of a series of development, food,m and medical aid to the residents of the governorate.

The ERC is committed to continue supporting Yemen's health sector, including various facilities, medical centres and hospitals in liberated governorates, he added.

Al Muhairi noted that the health sector in Yemen is witnessing a severe shortage in pharmaceutical and medical supplies during a time of widespread diseases and upsurge of patients.

Balaeed Salem Al Buhar, Director of Haban Public Hospital expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE and the ERC for the batch of medicines supplied in time, as there is an urgent need for it in the hospital. He highlighted the fact that this batch of medicines will contribute to providing the basic needs of the residents in Haban district and will allow the hospital to continue its humanitarian duties towards the patients.