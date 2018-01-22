UAE, Singapore discuss environmental cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised the importance of partnership between the two countries as well as joint cooperation on bilateral and international levels, especially with regard to effective coordination between them to safeguard their common interests.

For his part, the Singaporean Minister re-affirmed the importance of further strengthening and deepening joint cooperation between the two countries in relation to marine protection programmes. He also praised the initiative of the UAE Embassy to establish the UAE-Singapore Business Council.

Zulkifli pointed out to the promising opportunities that can be utilised, including the green economy, which is at the heart of the two countries' interest and can have a great positive impact on the role of the council in promoting and deepening economic relations between the two countries.

Belfaqeeh, in turn, re-affirmed UAE's keenness to strengthen and deepen its relations with Singapore and promote it to a strategic partnership, which will serve both parties interests.