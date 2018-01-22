Mohammed bin Rashid receives ambassadors of Arab and foreign countries

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, were also present.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the guests and discussed with them the college's world-class level of military and academic curricula and the training received by the faculty members during their 30-month study period.

The guests praised the scientific, military and physical skills and abilities of the graduates of Zayed Military College, which they described as a global college, and is now comparable to many military colleges in various countries of the world.

They also congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on the graduation of a new batch of young officers and wished the college further scientific progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and senior military commanders.