UAE ambassador to Pakistan visit Sindh Province, meets with officials

During the meeting, Al Zaabi praised the deep relations between the UAE and Pakistan in various fields, saying the foundation of those strong relations where laid down by the UAE's late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Ali Shah in turn also hailed UAE-Pakistani relations and the importance of developing them, especially in the economic and trade sectors, as well as in developmental assistance, adding that the UAE, since the founding of its Union, has always stood with Pakistan in various circumstances, which he said confirms the strength of this historical relationship.

During the visit, the UAE ambassador also separately met with the Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar, and the Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar, and discussed with them developing those relations in the interest of both countries, especially in the economic field.

Al Zaabi also visited the headquarters of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry where he met with the President of the Chamber Muffasar Atta Malik and members of the Board of Directors. Al Zaabi held talks on trade relations and gave a presentation to businessmen on the UAE's investment environment, highlighting the many benefits and advantages of investing in the country.

He said that visit exchanges between businessmen, and organising business events, conferences, seminars and workshops, will all greatly contribute to motivating businessmen from both countries to take advantage of the right investment opportunities.

During his visit to Karachi - the provincial capital of Sindh - the UAE Ambassador also met with Inam Ullah Khan Dharejo, Secretary of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the body overseeing the country's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which Al Zaabi said will be an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's successful experiences in the energy and sustainable development sectors, and attract investment.

Dharejo revealed that the plan for Pakistan's Expo 2020 participation has already been approved by the Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, adding that an official delegation will visit Dubai at the end of January for discussions.

Al Zaabi also visited the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre at the University of Karachi where he met with the Centre's Director Dr. Abida Perveen, and reviewed the programmes on offer, which include diploma, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in Islamic law and Islamic economy. Nearly 500 students are currently enrolled in the centre, which was founded by the late Sheikh Zayed in 1985.

Another visit carried out was to the new building of the UAE Consulate General in Karachi, where he met with the consular staff, where he hailed their efforts and the services provided.