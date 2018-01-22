NCM warns of low visibility due to fog

In a statement on Monday morning, the centre said that the weather during the day will be partly cloudy and hazy in general. Cloud cover will increase over some areas, especially in northern and coastal areas. Northwesterly winds will continue to affect the country with wind speed gradually reducing over land by tomorrow morning with an associated decrease in the amount of dust and sand. Wind speed offshore will decrease gradually by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Speeds of 15-30 km/h may, however, reach 45 km/h over the sea earlier in the day, with the sea state being rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf, gradually moderating towards the evening. Seas in the Gulf of Oman will be moderate.



Between Tuesday and Friday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to fair and humid during the night and morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over scattered areas. There will be a gradual rise in temperatures. Winds are expected to be Southwesterly to Northwesterly, light to moderate, with wind speeds of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching 35 Km/hr at times over the sea, which will become slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.