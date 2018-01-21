UAE Embassy in China presents gifts to orphans at rehabilitation centre

Orphans received gifts which painted a smile on their innocent faces.



Obeid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, said the embassy's support for the centre is part of the initiatives of the humanitarian and social support fund under the UAE's foreign aid programme.



He added that the event is part of the 'Year of Zayed'' in 2018 announced by UAE as a national occasion to mark 100 years since the birth of the founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayhan.



''The UAE has become a centre of humanitarian work after becoming the world's top provider of official development assistance in 2016 with total contributions of AED 15.2 billion,'' he noted.

''Humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE has nothing to do with political approaches of recipient states, geography, race, colour, sect or religion.



They focus only on the humanitarian aspect and the need of people for assistance,'' he stressed.