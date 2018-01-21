Over 300 rescue missions carried out by MoI Air Wing in 2017

Colonel Pilot Salem Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Air Wing Department, told Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the Eagles saved the lives of hundreds of people.

He noted that emergency missions executed by the Air Wing included evacuation of those injured in road accidents, as well as people missing in remote and difficult terrains, such as sandy and mountainous areas. Also, the Air Wing was involved in the airlifting of patients from one hospital to another, along with search, rescue and landing operations.

''The MoI is committed to further develop and build the abilities of Air Wing pilots, to assure they carry out timely rescue operations,'' he added.