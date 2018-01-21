Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on outcome of Al Azhar Conference on Al Quds

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed commended the role played by Al Azhar in protecting the Arab and cultural identity of the Holy City, and the Grand Imam's efforts to build up a united Arab-Islamic stand to protect the city's sacred sites, spread values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence and reject hate rhetoric and other malicious attempts to distort the image of Islam and its moderate teachings and principles.

The Grand Imam of Al Azhar expressed sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the support lent by the UAE, leadership and people, for the causes of Muslims and their rights to their sacred places.