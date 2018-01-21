Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on outcome of Al Azhar Conference on Al Quds

  • Sunday 21, January 2018 in 10:57 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sunday received a call from the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, on the outcome of the conference recently held by Al Azhar in Cairo in collaboration with the Muslim Council of Elders to preserve the legal status of Al Quds and its Arab and cultural identity.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed commended the role played by Al Azhar in protecting the Arab and cultural identity of the Holy City, and the Grand Imam's efforts to build up a united Arab-Islamic stand to protect the city's sacred sites, spread values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence and reject hate rhetoric and other malicious attempts to distort the image of Islam and its moderate teachings and principles.
 
The Grand Imam of Al Azhar expressed sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the support lent by the UAE, leadership and people, for the causes of Muslims and their rights to their sacred places.