Mohammed bin Rashid receives World Food Programme Chief

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the UN official and his team and wished success for the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed applauded the role of the WFP in providing humanitarian and food assistance for over 90 million people in 70 countries.

Sheikh Mohammed and the WFP chief reviewed a variety of humanitarian issues and challenges facing the WFP in delivering much needed food assistance to those in need and reaching out to underprivileged people during times of wars.

For his part, David Beasley lauded the humanitarian role being played by the strategically located UAE through its humanitarian and charitable organisations, especially the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, and the support they provide to international humanitarian organisations, including provision of food and health supplies.

He termed the UAE's bright humanitarian record as a ' role model' for other countries, given its leading position among the world's top aid providers for countries experiencing armed conflicts, natural disasters and famine.

WFP is the food-assistance branch of the United Nations and the world's largest humanitarian organisation fighting hunger worldwide, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.