Innovation hub opens in Dubai

As the nation celebrates the centennial of the birth of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan with the ‘Year of Zayed’ initiative, Oracle has named the new facility, ‘Zayed Innovation Hub’ to honour the progressive vision of the UAE’s Founding Father.

"The Zayed Innovation Hub represents a milestone in the artificial intelligence space, not only in the UAE but also in the region and to position the UAE as a global leader in AI," said Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, who opened the hub today.

Arun Khehar, Senior Vice President – Business Applications, ECEMEA at Oracle, explained how the Zayed Innovation Hub will serve as "the ultimate platform" for driving awareness, experimentation and implementation of AI in the UAE.

"The success of strategic government initiatives like Smart Dubai and Expo 2020 is underpinned with emerging digital technologies like artificial intelligence driving the creation of an automated infrastructure for the realisation of these projects," he said.

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Senior Vice President – Technology, Middle East and Africa, Oracle added, "Making artificial intelligence easy to adopt is critical, and a key challenge for organisations is that they can’t afford to wait. The Zayed Innovation Hub will aim to address this challenge by engaging with key UAE audiences by raising their awareness levels, helping drive an innovative approach and also supporting the skills development of next generation of Emirati leaders.