Mohamed bin Zayed, Rulers, Crown Princes attend Al Nahyan wedding reception

The wedding reception was hosted by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the wedding of their sons Sheikh Mubarak and Sheikh Mohammed.

The Al Nahyan wedding reception was part of a mass wedding of 52 couples.

The event was also graced by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al-Khaimah.

Also attending were a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials as well as relatives of the brides and bridegrooms.