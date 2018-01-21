Princess Haya launches new fund to support immediate response to global emergencies

The highly fortified biscuits provide people caught in the immediate aftermath of natural disasters, or conflict, with an immediate source of nutritious food.

"Princess Haya’s generosity is literally a life-saver. When an emergency happens, WFP must deliver food quickly, and this effort will put our emergency response into another gear so we can save lives anywhere, anytime," said WFP Executive Director David Beasley. "Princess Haya is a true champion for people facing hunger and poverty, and our appreciation for her dedication and support for WFP grows greater each year."

Time is of the essence in response to emergencies. When crisis hits, WFP needs to deploy immediate food assistance to people who may have lost everything, including access to markets and food. Most recently, high energy biscuits were delivered to respond to the immediate needs of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar and crossing into Bangladesh. The new fund will be managed through WFP’s Global Commodity Management Facility, which works to reduce the lead time from the moment WFP receives funding through to distribution of food assistance.

Princess Haya’s support for the new fund will allow WFP to procure and pre-position high energy biscuits at the UN Humanitarian Response Depot, located in Dubai for its strategic location that can further reduce emergency response time.

In 2015, Princess Haya received the WFP Hunger Hero Award at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. A former WFP Ambassador Against Hunger, Princess Haya has visited WFP operations in many countries, including Cambodia, Malawi, and Syria. Princess Haya is Chairperson of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai and currently serves as a United Nations Messenger of Peace.