UAE participates in OIC foreign ministerial meeting in Jeddah

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, who is leading the UAE delegation to the meeting, commended the role played by the OIC in convening the emergency meeting and in discussing all possible solutions to standing up to the rebels' continued attempts to attack Riyadh.

"The UAE reiterates its inseparable bonds with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our utter support for the Kingdom against all those seeking to threaten its security and stability," affirmed Nusseibeh.

"The UAE is facing the same challenges besetting the sisterly Saudi Arabia and will continue to back the Kingdom's firm stance in support of legitimacy in Yemen until the Yemeni government has restored peace and stability in line with the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2216, the GCC Initiative and its Implementation Mechanism and the outcome of the comprehensive National Dialogue conference, on Yemen."

The meeting was was attended by Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, for International Organisations Affairs.