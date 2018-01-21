Khalifa Foundation donates 150 laptops to ZU students

These efforts coincide with the declaration of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that 2018 will be the Year of Zayed, and executing his directives to launch initiatives implementing Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy, inside and outside the country.

The Foundation distributed 150 laptops to Zayed University students following the framework of the activation of the strategic partnership between both parties and the in-kind support projects carried out by the foundation at the beginning of each year.

This educational humanitarian initiative is in cooperation with the Dubai Islamic Bank, which supports the programmes of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation with AED4 million in donations, to implement the MoU signed between both sides in April 2017. Accordingly, 830 laptops and 545 iPads will be distributed to students at United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University and Higher Colleges of Technology.

An official at the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation said that the Dubai Islamic Bank is among the key strategic partners of the foundation that support its humanitarian programmes inside and outside the country, especially in the educational field.

Dr. Riadh Al Muhaidab, Director of Zayed University, praised the Foundation’s initiative, highlighting its important role in providing students with a suitable environment and facilitating their educational achievements, while motivating them to excel in their education.

He highlighted the keenness of the University to expand the scope of its partnership with government authorities and institutions which adopt its strategies to promote the role of higher education in the UAE and improve it to reach global levels.

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launched the "in-kind support" project for students during the academic year 2011-2012, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the educational departments in the country. Further stages of the project included higher education students, so that the beneficiaries of this project included 200,000 students in schools and universities among 650 schools, as well as universities throughout the country.