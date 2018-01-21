Dar Al Ber helps 446 indigent patients and Umrah pilgrims

The contributions spent on the treatment of destitute patients and Umrah pilgrims reached AED2,357,200, while the total amount of the charity project stood at AED3,667,898, according to Executive Director of Dar Al Ber.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, said that the beneficiaries of the project spanned Emirati citizens and residents of different nationalities.

"These included 46 patients and 400 Umrah pilgrims," he said, affirming that Dar Al Ber is keen on enhancing cooperation and partnership with all national, charity, private and public entities all over the country.