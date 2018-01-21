Hazza bin Zayed visits Energy Department, calls for launch of creative initiatives

He urged the Energy Department to consider the use of all forms and sources of energy in the emirate and to exert more efforts to adopt research studies and innovations. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed also called for using advanced technologies in the area of energy, as well as launching more creative initiatives that would promote the presence of Abu Dhabi on the world map.

He stressed the importance of adopting clear strategies and coordinating the efforts of all authorities working in the field of energy to achieve the goals and aspirations of the government. He further highlighted the critical role of the department and other relevant bodies in supporting and promoting the presence of Abu Dhabi, among the advanced capitals of the world in the energy sector, at international events, such as Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Sheikh Hazza listened to a presentation by Awaidha Al Marar, in the presence of Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Executive Council, Jassem Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Executive Office, Saif Mohammed Al Hajery, and other officials.

The presentation addressed the long-term and short-term strategies of the Energy Department, as well as the department's plan to develop the energy sector in the Abu Dhabi government, aiming to achieve the goals of the Abu Dhabi 2030 plan, along with the Federal Government's objectives.