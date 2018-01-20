UAE, Sudan advance co-operation in management of religious sites

  • Saturday 20, January 2018 in 9:15 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, met Abu-Bakr Osman Ibrahim, Minister of Guidance and Endowments of Sudan, to reinforce co-operation in the areas of conservation and management of religious heritage sites, with the Sudanese top official expressing his country's gratitude to the leadership and people of the UAE for their support across multiple domains.
Dr. Al Kaabi underlined the fruitful ties between the two sisterly nations and the common areas of co-operation established by the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and maintained under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He further added that he had the honour of meeting President Omar Hassan Al Bashir during his visit to Sudan. He also informed that he is currently leading a team to follow up on the implementation of an MoU between the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the Sudanese Ministry of Guidance and Endowments.

He affirmed the authority's readiness to inculcate relations and translate the directives of the two countries' leadership to the higher good of their two peoples.