UAE Doctors launch Zayed Mobile Clinic

The clinic operates in collaboration with the Zayed Giving initiative, Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, Saudi German Hospital and Emirates Programme for Community Readiness.

Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of Zayed Giving , said that the initiative is keen to adopt innovative initiatives to meet realistic solutions regarding health, social and economic problems through adopting comprehensive voluntary, therapeutic, and training healthcare programs.

The process is implemented through the usage of mobile clinics and field hospitals as well as enhancing the medical cadre's abilities and empowering them to serve the community, he added.

Dr. Shamsa Al Awar, Executive Director of Humanity Doctors, stated that the Zayed Giving initiative has attracted specialised volunteer cadres in order to empower and enable them to provide humanitarian work with the UAE Medical Voluntary Team.