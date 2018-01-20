UAE Doctors launch Zayed Mobile Clinic

Sharjah 24- WAM: The UAE Doctors have launched "Zayed Mobile Clinic" to provide best diagnostic, therapeutic and prevention services in different emirates to low income people from different nationalities, in accordance with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in marking 2018 as the 'Year of Zayed'.
The clinic operates in collaboration with the Zayed Giving initiative, Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, Saudi German Hospital and Emirates Programme for Community Readiness.
 
Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of Zayed Giving , said that the initiative is keen to adopt innovative initiatives to meet realistic solutions regarding health, social and economic problems through adopting comprehensive voluntary, therapeutic, and training healthcare programs.
 
The process is implemented through the usage of mobile clinics and field hospitals as well as enhancing the medical cadre's abilities and empowering them to serve the community, he added.
 
Dr. Shamsa Al Awar, Executive Director of Humanity Doctors, stated that the Zayed Giving initiative has attracted specialised volunteer cadres in order to empower and enable them to provide humanitarian work with the UAE Medical Voluntary Team.