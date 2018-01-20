UAE-U.S. joint military exercise 'Native Fury' 2018 to launch on Sunday

This is part of a joint exercise plan for the two countries to train in planning and carrying out joint operations.

The two-week event aims to exchange expertise, enhance combat efficiency, and increase co-ordination in various navy military areas.

It also seeks to achieve harmony between the participating forces for better utilisation of various capabilities to confront any threat, develop the general concept of the multilateral plan, understand and implement the system of command, control and joint supply, and carry out procedures of receiving, movement and integration of forces and logistical support.