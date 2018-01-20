Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian FM

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday received Angelino Alfano, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is currently on a visit to the country to attend the 3rd round of the UAE-Italy Strategic Dialogue, to be held in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Italian minister and discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.
 
The meeting, attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also touched on topics of strategic dialogue and proposed ideas to further political, economic and investment co-operation between the two friendly countries.
 
Also discussed were issues of mutual interest, as well as current regional and international developments and the efforts exerted by the two countries to ensure regional security and stability.
 
Among those present were Saqr Nasser Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, and Liborio Stellino, Italian Ambassador to the UAE.