Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian FM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Italian minister and discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.

The meeting, attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also touched on topics of strategic dialogue and proposed ideas to further political, economic and investment co-operation between the two friendly countries.

Also discussed were issues of mutual interest, as well as current regional and international developments and the efforts exerted by the two countries to ensure regional security and stability.

Among those present were Saqr Nasser Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, and Liborio Stellino, Italian Ambassador to the UAE.