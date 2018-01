The centre said winds are expected to reduce horizontal visibility to 1,000-3,000 metres across different regions. It will be accompanied by rough to very rough sea and wave height ranges from 7-9 up to 12 feet in depth of the Arabian Gulf and rough sea with wave height in the depth of Sea of Oman between 5 - 7 feet as of 19:00 Saturday, 20th January 2018 until 14:00 on Monday, 22nd January 2018.