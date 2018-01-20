Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Abu Dhabi

In a speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their support in establishing this religious edifice in Abu Dhabi.

He welcomed the ecclesiastical delegation and Dr. Elie Salem, President of the University of Balamand in Lebanon, to the UAE. "Our presence together in this spiritual celebration is a strong affirmation of the special and strong relationship between the UAE and Lebanon which is always based on the ideal values and common principles we cherish together," Sheikh Nahyan said. "We are very pleased to celebrate, with you, the opening of this magnificent cathedral."

The new church is located in the Mussafah industrial neighbourhood in the capital Abu Dhabi. The plot was donated by the UAE leadership in an area where new churches are erected such as Saint Paul Catholic Church and Saint Martyrs’ Armenian Orthodox Church.

Sheikh Nahyan went on to say that the opening of the Saint Elias Greek Orthodox Cathedral reaffirms the UAE's values of tolerance, love, and peace.

Patriarch John X delivered a message of thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his great support, and for spreading the message of tolerance and co-existence across the world.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's legacy has instilled within UAE society the values of peaceful co-existence, tolerance, and respect for all beliefs and cultures, which has been carried forward by the UAE leadership, he added.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, Patriarch John X presented a commemorative gift to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak.