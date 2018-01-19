UAE Ambassador attends President of Lithuania's reception

Al Sabri conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Lithuanian President.

The UAE diplomat and Grybauskaite praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and Lithuania and ways to enhance them in 2018 in various domains. The Lithuanian President commended her successful visit to the UAE last year and her meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Al Sabri wished that the successful visit would bring about positive results in the best interests of the two friendly countries. He also noted that during his visit to the country, he would meet with Lithuania's ministers of Environment and Energy to discuss the country's participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai.

In turn, the Lithuanian President asked the Emirati diplomat to reciprocate her greetings and good health to the UAE leadership as well as more progress and prosperity to the UAE.

She also wished continuous development in ties and co-operation between the two countries in various fields.