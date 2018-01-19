Hamdan bin Zayed receives International Charity Award

The award was in recognition of his efforts as the chairman of the ERC which is deemed one of the biggest international organisations in the charitable and humanitarian field worldwide.

This came when Sheikh Hamdan met with Sheikh Aboobacker Ahmed, General Secretary of the All India Muslim Scholars Association and CEO of the Sheikh Zayed International Peace Conference, in the presence of Sultan bin Khalfan Al Romaithi, Under-Secretary of the Ruler's Representative's Court in Al Dhafra and other officials.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the UAE's humanitarian approach founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan stated that the UAE occupies a distinguished position in charitable work regionally and internationally and provides a unique experience which embodies the values of giving so as to alleviate the suffering of mankind and represents a role model for charitable work in the hearts of the underprivileged around the world.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation to the Sunni Cultural Centre University in Kerala, led by Sheikh Abu Bakr Ahmed, CEO of the Sheikh Zayed International Peace Conference, for regularly organising the conference.

He also thanked everyone who helped to promote the local, regional and international role of the ERC while noting that achieving success requires maintaining it, as well as exerting considerable efforts to reach one’s goals and ambitions.