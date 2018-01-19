UAE is major power in Yemen electric projects: Yemen Electricity Minister

He pointed to the efforts employed by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, to restore the power plants, including the Al Makha Power Station, which was operational again after three years, thanks to the great support and effort of the UAE.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al-Akwa said, "There are future projects in the electricity and power sector to be provided by the UAE to the Yemeni people," as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

He said that Abu Dhabi has decided to offer the city of Aden a power plant with a capacity of 100 MW which is currently working at full capacity and ready for service as soon as possible. In addition, a number of development projects are planned in different locations in the Yemeni governorates which reflect the vision of the UAE aimed at supporting the people of Yemen through a large number of infrastructure projects in addition to the generous assistance reflecting the goodwill inherent in the people of the UAE.

The Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy added that the development projects carried out by the UAE in Yemen in addition to the relief aid reflect the broad view of the UAE leadership and people towards the Yemenis and the concerted efforts of other fraternal countries to alleviate their suffering.

He reiterated that the UAE assistance to Yemen includes all areas that help people to overcome these harsh living conditions and would contribute to an effective return to normalcy.

The Yemeni minister appreciated the courageous and historic stance of the UAE and expressed the gratitude of the Yemeni people.