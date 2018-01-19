ERC steps up humanitarian efforts in Tarim

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC team in Hadramaut affirmed that the ERC is stepping up its humanitarian efforts to cover all affected areas while pointing out that the process of food distribution was in accordance with the mechanism that ensures access to beneficiaries.





Al Neyadi added that the distribution of the food baskets is a continuation of the humanitarian assistance programme implemented by the ERC in conjunction with the "Year of Zayed" to reach remote areas.

The Yemeni citizens praised the relief programme and said they have been able to secure their food needs while applauding the efforts of the UAE and its charitable, humanitarian efforts in alleviating their suffering.

Saleh Khraisa, a Yemeni citizen, thanked the UAE and the humanitarian efforts that have eased the suffering of his family, especially with the deterioration of the economic situation due to the Houthi coup against the legitimate government in the country.