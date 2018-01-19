Macedonian President receives Ahmed Al Jarwan

The Macedonian president praised the Council's goals, initiatives and human and moral values which it seeks to inculcate in the hearts of young people on an international level. He also expressed his readiness to support the Council and cooperate with it in achieving its programmes and strategies in instilling a culture of dialogue, openness and tolerance in the face of terrorism and extremism.

Al Jarwan thanked President Ivanov for his encouragement and support of the Council's goals in the interest of peace in the world and presented him with the council’s shield.

On the other hand, Macedonia's Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi welcomed a delegation of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), led by President Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan.

At the meeting, Al Jarwan presented the organisation, its founders and goals, and invited Macedonia's supreme legislative body to join the International Parliament for Tolerance and peace, which will be launched in February.

Macedonia is an example of a multi-ethnic society that nourishes the principles of peace, tolerance and mutual respect, Xhaferi said, adding that the Parliament would consider the GCTP invitation with utmost attention.