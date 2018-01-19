ERC intensifies relief efforts in Yemen

The ERC Thursday sent seven convoys of relief aid containing 4,000 food baskets to Ain District, in Shabwa governorate.

Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC Team in Shabwa, said that these convoys will directly relieve the suffering of the children in Ain district, effected badly by barbaric siege of the Houthi militia, who prevented the services and humanitarian aid to them. He also congratulated the leadership and the residents on the liberation of Bayhan Districts entirely from the Houthis.

Al Muhairi noted that the UAE assistance in Ain district will alleviate the suffering of the population by delivering aid to the largest number of beneficiaries and improve their living conditions.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its great support and continued efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.