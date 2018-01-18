South African President receives UAE Ambassador

The South African President welcomed the UAE Ambassador and sent his greetings and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and praised the tremendous development witnessed by the UAE and its significant role at the regional and international levels led by the President Sheikh Khalifa.

President Zuma described the UAE as a strategic partner in the Gulf and Middle East region and noted that they would work together to develop co-operation in the areas of mutual concern.

He was looking forward to further developing ties with the UAE that occupies a prominent international position and has an important economic role in the world, he added.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the occasion of the new year and their congratulations for the success of the African National Congress (the ruling party) in the elections and their best wishes for the South African leadership and its friendly population for stability, development and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed the co-operation between both countries, and Ambassador Al Hameli stressed once again that the UAE is considered Africa’s gateway to the Middle East and other destinations, and that increasing co-operation will be beneficial to both countries.