ERC supports ‘Cleanliness Fund’ in Hadramaut with main supplies

The agreement comes within the framework of the ERC’s mission to ensure a healthy and safe environment in Hadramaut in line with the support provided by the UAE to service projects across the liberated directorates in Yemen.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team, noted that the ERC will continue to execute service projects across liberated Yemeni governorates, including Hadramaut, as part of the "Year of Zayed" Initiative this year, with the ultimate objective of rehabilitating the infrastructure and helping Yemeni people overcome their difficult living conditions.

He added that the ERC is effectively contributing to helping Yemenis restore normalcy in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to alleviate their suffering.

He stated that the ERC is currently conducting research on many infrastructure projects on which it plans to perform maintenance and rehabilitation, in addition to continuing its humanitarian support for the people of Hadramaut.

Salem Ya'mar, Director of the Cleanliness and Improvement Fund in the Tarim Directorate, expressed his thanks to the UAE for the support and care it gives across all liberated Yemeni governorates, especially Hadramaut. He also expressed appreciation to the ERC for its significant contributions to these projects.