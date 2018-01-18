UAE Ambassador to Tunisia attends reception on New Year

Al Za'abi conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the President of Tunisia.

He also conveyed their best wishes of good health for him and more security, stability and development for Tunisia.

Essebsi asked the UAE diplomat to reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed while wishing further growth and welfare for the Emiratis under the wise leadership.