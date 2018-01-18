UAE Armed Forces restructure fishing operations in Yemen's West Coast

These measures include providing comprehensive information about the fishing community, issuance of registration applications for fishermen in the area, digitisation of fishing boats and boat ownership registration.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, has been following the organisational procedures with a number of fishermen in the area who have affirmed that the fishing industry has been moving from bad to worse since the coup perpetrators seized the coast. The fishermen who spoke to WAM noted that the fishing community is in complete support for the Arab Coalition Forces led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the legitimate forces of Yemen in order to revive the fishing scene again.

They said that fishing operations had stopped in the West Coast during the presence of the Houthi militias and fishermen were not able to work for their daily survival. They thanked the Arab Coalition Forces for the new organisational procedures aimed at supporting fishing operations once again after the liberation of many areas in the West Coast.

Hashem Mohammed Al Rifai, a fisherman in Al Makha thanked the Arab Coalition Forces and the forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen for liberating the city from the Iran-backed Houthi militias and added that the residents in Mocha city suffered a lot during the past period until they regained their liberation.

He added that the organisational procedures carried out by the Arab Coalition Forces to support fishing operations in the West Coast have been widely welcomed by the fishermen in particular and noted that these procedures would provide an organisational framework for fishing operations to ensure a steady income once fishing has resumed.