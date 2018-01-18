FNC participates in Al-Azhar International Conference in Support of Al Quds

Held under the patronage of Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the event was attended by Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, and a large number of scholars, religious figures, thinkers, and writers. The conference saw discussions on ways to create awareness about Al Quds cause and its Arab identity, and the international responsibility towards it following the U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent decision to recognise Al Quds as the capital of Israeli occupation.

Azza Suleiman bin Suleiman, FNC Member, said her participation in the conference reflects the FNC’s keenness to keep up with the country’s vision towards the different universal causes it adopts and defends. It also represents an utter rejection of extremists' discourses and endeavours to obliterate the Arab identity and history of the holy mosque.

"The conference is a platform for the voice of wisdom in the face of attempts to violate Al Quds’ identity. We live in an age where we are required to address ideas involving Al Quds with an approach that relies on international dialogue to spread Al Quds’ voice to different parts of the world. This is the aim of Al-Azhar International Conference in Support of Al Quds, which ran in the presence of delegations from 86 countries from around the world," she added.

The conference saw discussions on the cause through three important points: the Arab identity of Al Quds and its message, spreading awareness that Al Quds is the capital of Palestine, and the Arab and international responsibility towards Al Quds.