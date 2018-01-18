Nahyan bin Mubarak receives John X, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan and Patriarch John X had a cordial exchange on interfaith tolerance and the commitment of the UAE to promote tolerance as part of an approach established by the country’s founding father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In his remarks during the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan reiterated the commitment of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to this approach in order to further promote fraternity, co-existence, peace and security for all peoples regardless of race, religion, colour, culture or language.

Appreciating the warm welcome, Patriarch John X said, "The UAE is a role model for co-existence and acceptance of the other on the basis of trust and mutual respect regardless of religion."

Sheikh Nahyan also received Professor Elie A. Salem, Lebanon's Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of the University of Balamand, Fouad Dandan, Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of Lebanese businessmen.